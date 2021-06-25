EY US Announces Dr. Benjamin G. Domb M. D. of American Hip Institute as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Benjamin G. Domb M.D., Founder and Medical Director of the American Hip Institute, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Dr. Benjamin Domb was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

The American Hip Institute (AHI) Research Foundation, founded by Dr. Domb in 2012, began as a non-profit organization dedicated to curing arthritis. The mission-driven foundation focuses on intensive clinical data gathering, production of impactful research at a high volume, and provision of educational programs for pre-med students and surgeons-in-training from diverse backgrounds. Riding on the back of these innovations, Dr. Domb founded the parallel AHI clinic in 2019. Since then, AHI has become the first center in the U.S. to specialize exclusively in advanced treatments of hip injuries, a beacon of innovation that has transformed the field of hip surgery worldwide through its unique research-based approach to clinical excellence. Headquartered in Chicago, AHI has expanded to sites across three states, with plans for further geographic expansion. It has also incorporated multiple verticals, including an orthopedic device incubator, three ambulatory surgery centers, and physical therapy. AHI has seen logarithmic growth in patients helped, while staying true to its missions of curing arthritis and transforming orthopedic surgery through innovation, research, and education. Importantly, the concept of the American Hip Institute represents an entirely novel approach to healthcare, which is without precedent in the industry. In an age of mergers, consolidation, and aggregation in medicine, the creation of a highly specialized clinic with a laser focus on a narrow field is diametrically opposed to the trends of today. This strategy has overcome significant obstacles within the industry, as hospital networks and insurance companies have made strategic moves to control patient populations, and limit patient choice. Dr. Domb staked his career, his reputation, and his personal finances on his vision, which directly challenged the prevailing direction of the industry. Dr. Domb bet everything on his dream of helping patients with hip injuries get their lives back, and in the process, raising the bar for subspecialized care in medicine.

