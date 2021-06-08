EY US Announces Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Elements Global Services, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Elements Global Services, a global HR tech firm and pioneer of the director Employer of Record (EOR), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Elements Global Services

Hammell was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year finalists," said Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Elements Global Services. "Elements would not have achieved the growth and success we saw this year if it were not for the dedicated and innovative team that make up the firm's DNA. Not only were we able to continue to help organizations seamlessly and compliantly expand to new markets but we also launched two new custom solutions, GoGlobalGov and Venture Global, designed for government service contactors and the financial services industries."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and The Kauffman Foundation. In the Midwest Region, sponsors also include, Cresa Global, Inc., The LaSalle Network, PNC Bank, Becker Professional Education, and 1871.

About Elements Global Services

Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to Expand their Business, Onboard Employees, Manage Compliance and Pay Globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 135 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

Visit http://www.elementsgs.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Media Contact :

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, PR Director IDPR

(248) 842-0597

[email protected]

SOURCE Elements Global Services