EY US appoints Dina Dublon to its Independent Audit Quality Committee

"Dina Dublon's vast credentials and depth of experience fit perfectly with the IAQC's mission, which includes harnessing the value of independent perspectives to further strengthen audit quality," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "Delivering high-quality audits is foundational to who we are as a firm, which makes the role of the IAQC so essential. I look forward to working with Dina and benefitting from her perspectives and experience. I would like to thank Chuck Noski for his dedication and service as one of our inaugural IAQC members."

Dina Dublon joined the Board of Directors of PepsiCo in 2005 and currently serves on the compensation committee and is the Chair of its Public Policy and Sustainability Committee. In 2019, Dublon was named to the Board of T. Rowe Price, where she is a member of the audit and the executive compensation and management development committees. Previously, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. She held numerous positions at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor companies, including corporate treasurer, managing director of the Financial Institutions Division and head of asset liability management. Dublon also previously served on the boards of Deutsche Bank AG, Accenture plc and Microsoft Corporation. Dublon also serves on the board of overseers of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health since 2018 and previously served on the faculty of Harvard Business School and on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including the Women's Refugee Commission and Global Fund for Women.

"Throughout my career, I have been driven by the principle of furthering integrity in business and, in particular, audit integrity given its criticality to market confidence and the public interest," said Dublon. "The strong leadership position of EY and the ongoing efforts to advance audit quality attracted me to this opportunity, and I am honored to advise them alongside my new colleagues on the Committee."

Dublon will serve alongside of Jeanette M. Franzel and F. William (Bill) McNabb III, who are inaugural members of the Committee. McNabb is the chairman of the IAQC.

Noski, who stepped down from the IAQC as a result of auditor independence requirements arising from a new board position, commented on the vital work of the Committee: "The EY IAQC members bring a range of perspectives of critical stakeholders in our capital markets that are an important element of the EY commitment to continuous strengthening of audit quality. I am proud to have been an inaugural member of the EY IAQC and to have supported the EY work in this area, which is so fundamental to high-quality financial reporting."

For a comprehensive overview of EY efforts to enhance audit quality, please refer to our 2019 audit quality report.

