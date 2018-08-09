Eye Care Product Market 2018 Report Analyses Key Players, Product Supply and Demand, Import, and Export, Sales, Price, Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Eye Care Product Market is subject to witness a substantial growth in the upcoming years due to the rising occurrence of eye disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. The recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector is considered as a key factor for the development of the innovative products, thus influencing market growth. Other factors responsible for the growth of eye care product market are rise in disposable income and rise in health consciousness among general population, and increase in adoption of vision care products. In addition, current lifestyle changes such as increasing use of computers, television are leading to increasing number of patient pool that are suffering from various eye diseases. Increasing adoption of promotional campaign and implementation of aggressive market strategies by the major industry players in order to generate additional revenue are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. However, growing competition among market players is leading to the presence of counterfeit products in the market, thus hampering market growth to certain extent.

Additionally, rise in the number of the domestic market players and higher cost associated with research and development of eye care products are substantially obstructing marker progress, in recent years. Yet, growing patient pool and rising health consciousness among the general population are presumed to be critical factors for the sustained growth of the market during this period. Increasing prevalence of the various eye disorders due to prolonged exposure to electronic devices like TV, mobile phones or computers, and pollution, are propelling demand of the various eye care products in the market. Growing geriatric population in both developing and developed economies across the globe are expected to boost market growth, in the coming years. Elderly population are more prone to eye diseases and allergies such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. Above-mentioned factors are major catalyst gardening the growth of eye care products

Increasingly, easy availability of wide range of eye care products is credited to large number of e-commerce web sites, and increases the number of consumer for online market place, are attributing to the market growth. Yet, lack of awareness associated with e-commerce web sites among rural population is predicted to limit full market potential. Growing concerns regarding side of the effects of excessive use of the eye care products are negatively affecting performance of the personal eye care product industry. Nevertheless, the rise in the per capita income in developing economies across the globe is boosting market value of the personal eye care products in the last couple of years. Numerous governmental initiates in regards to research & development of the personal eye care product is thrusting market growth. The eye care products are mainly targeted towards the preservation of ocular health and prevention of eye-related diseases and allergies, which may lead to temporary or permeant vision loss. Eye care products also help to prevent permanent damages to the eye from pollution or high exposure to light. Optometrist commonly prescribes eye care products after conducting several eye exams. Some of the eye care products include artificial teardrops, ointments or emollients, eyewashes, hyperosmotic, and eyelid scrubs.

The eye care product market is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the health expenditure, presence prominent industry players, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the eye care product market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing geriatric population, growing health consciousness among individuals, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the eye care product market are Procter & Gamble Co., PCA Skin Co., iS CLINICAL. Inc., Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., Glyton, La Roche-Posay Co., SK-II Co., Estee lauder Ltd., L'oreal, Inc., Helena rubinstein, Shiseido, Yves Saint Laurent S.A.S, IpsaPvt. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Thera Tears. This report studies Eye Care Product in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Bausch + Lomb

Abbott

Clear Eyes

Sager Pharma

ALCON

Allergan

Rohto

SIMILASAN

TheraTears

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Antibiotics

Hormone

Artificial tears

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Eye Disease

Eye Care

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

