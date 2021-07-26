Eye Care Surgical Devices Market to Grow by USD 3.49 Billion| Key Drivers, Opportunities and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jul 26, 2021, 23:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eye care surgical devices market is poised to grow by USD 3.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the eye care surgical devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the high incidence of eye diseases, the growing number of MI glaucoma surgeries, and the untapped market in developing countries.
The eye care surgical devices market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the untapped market in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the eye care surgical devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The eye care surgical devices market covers the following areas:
Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Sizing
Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Forecast
Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Quantel Medical
- TissueTech Inc.
- Topcon Corp.
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market- The blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented by product (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market- The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is segmented by product (dental systems and equipment and dental radiology equipment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cataract Surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glaucoma surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diabetic eye surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
