Eye Level Literary Award 2020 for Aspiring Young Authors Goes Online

The Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA), sponsored by DAEKYO Culture Foundation, has been a pillar of the Eye Level community for the past two decades. Through the awards, Eye Level seeks out children with creativity and excellence in storytelling to encourage and acknowledge their talent. Depending on their age, registered contestants will have to produce either a drawing with a 50-word caption or a 3 to 4 page written response.

Last year's event saw more than 15,000 participants across 10 countries submit applications. This year the contest has migrated online so that children can participate in this prestigious event—even during the pandemic. The event's continuation during a pandemic was one of the top priorities for Eye Level. Whether in drawing or writing, children from multiple backgrounds and experiences can continue to call upon the Muses to submit their ideas online.

By the end of August, North American judges will select the winners for the USA and Canada, as well as the global finalists. These finalists will compete with the winning entries from other countries. Judges appointed by the Eye Level Global Headquarters will select six global winners. These esteemed winners will be recognized as Gold, Silver, or Bronze and receive a trophy, certificate, and cash prize of $1,000, $750, or $500.

About Eye Level

As of 2020, more than 2.8 million children from 18 countries have experienced the Eye Level program either online or offline.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Eye Level helps students master every learning concept through one-on-one coaching using our small-step approach. At Eye Level, we help students to become self-directed Problem Solvers, Critical Thinkers, and Lifelong Learners, setting them up for success in school and beyond.

