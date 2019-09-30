Eye Level to hold its 2019 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills in November

In 2018, around 8,600 students from 12 countries participated in the event and Eye Level expects to have more than 10,000 students apply from 15 countries this year.

By joining the event, students can not only find out their strengths and weaknesses in math but they can also see where they stand at the global level. Winners are selected at a national level and acknowledged with various certificates and prizes. Specifics will differ by country but Eye Level badges are provided at a global level in 3 tiers, so that students can build confidence and be encouraged to study further.

Registration for the event is currently available online at myeyelevel.com and will be open till the end of October. The specific event date(s) and registration fees will differ by country but the results will be posted online at the end of December for all participants. Practice tests are provided at participating Eye Level learning centers but if you cannot locate a center nearby, you may download the previous years' tests at the registration page of the website for practice. More information about the test can be found online so please refer to the information and encourage your students to join the event now.

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery.

