Eye Makeup Market to observe USD 5.19 Bn incremental growth; Offline distribution channel to generate maximum revenue -- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eye Makeup Market 2022-2026

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising awareness about eye makeup, increasing working women population, and social media and celebrity endorsements. However, the logistics issues in the cosmetics industry will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The eye makeup market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Eye Makeup Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global eye makeup market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment includes Mass merchandisers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs; drug stores; and specialty stores. The growing penetration of organized retail stores has enabled eye makeup brands to expand their visibility and reach as these retailers stock different varieties of products from multiple brands. In addition, more mass merchandisers are emerging in the market to offer their own brands of eye makeup products as shoppers are inclined toward buying eye makeup products after the review of the products. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 44% of the global market share. The thriving e-commerce industry and increasing disposable income are driving the growth of the regional market. The report also covers the following areas:

Eye Makeup Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the eye makeup market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Amway Corp.

Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC

CHANEL Ltd.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Faces Canada

HB USA Holdings Inc

Holdings Inc Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Iredale Cosmetics Inc.

L'Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mary Kay Inc.

Morphe Cosmetics Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc

Revolution Beauty Ltd

RMS Beauty LLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Avon Co.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Eye Makeup Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist eye makeup market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eye makeup market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eye makeup market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eye makeup market vendors

Eye Makeup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Faces Canada, HB USA Holdings Inc, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Morphe Cosmetics Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Revolution Beauty Ltd, RMS Beauty LLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

