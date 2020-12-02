EyeBuyDirect Announces Holiday Delivery Deadlines

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect announced today its updated holiday delivery schedule. While so much has changed this year, the pure excitement and joy for the holidays remains the same. Whether you are upping your eyewear game for an intimate celebration at home or a virtual one with family and friends, you can be sure your festive frames will be delivered on time.

To get your order by Dec. 25, place your order by Monday, Dec. 7, and use EyeBuyDirect's regular shipping option at checkout. For orders placed between Dec. 8 and 21, use the $19, 2-day delivery option to ensure the order arrives in time. Either way, you will enjoy the gift of great vision.

Celebrate Eyewear and Support Important Causes

EyeBuyDirect is celebrating the season with everything from eye-catching frames to collections that support important causes.

The eyewear brand partnered with Tan France, resident fashion expert on the Netflix hit show Queer Eye, to curate " Tan's Favorites ." This holiday collection is not only hand picked by the style icon but each of the frames will arrive in festive packaging with a note from France himself.

EyeBuyDirect partnered with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, to launch the " See Me Collection " with a portion of the proceeds going to support the project's mission. " 5 TO SEE " is the brand's first eco-friendly collection and each frame is made from five upcycled water bottles. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support efforts that protect the oceans.

All frames can be customized with blue-light blocking lenses .

Give the Gift of Perfect Vision

For customers looking to give the gift of perfect vision in a stylish frame, but don't know the prescription information or size needed, EyeBuyDirect offers an online gift card in $25, $50 and $100 amounts that can be sent instead.

All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online eyewear shop for men, women and children. Established in 2006, the brand champions a wide variety of style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Their Buy 1, Give 1 program ensures a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

