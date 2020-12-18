EyeBuyDirect Brightens The Season For Hawkins Street Students

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online eyewear retailer, today announced its donation of 700 pairs of kids' non-prescription, blue light blocking eyewear to Hawkins Street School in Newark, New Jersey. The eyewear will help filter out harmful blue-violet light, the most harmful part of the blue light spectrum, produced by digital screens—a problem during the current extended distance learning programs. Each student will receive a pair on Saturday, December 19, at 483 Ferry Street beginning at 10 a.m. Parents have the option of stopping by one of the tables to pick up the eyewear or staying in their car and having the frames brought to them.

"As an industry leader, we believe it is our responsibility to support the communities where our customers live and give back in a meaningful way," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "It's the season of giving and we are thrilled to support the families of Hawkins Street School and do our part to protect their children's eye health during this challenging time."

With schools extending remote learning into the New Year, EyeBuyDirect wanted to help protect children's eyes from the prolonged exposure to screens and ensure their time online was productive and fruitful. Wearing lenses that filter the harmful blue light helps reduce eye fatigue and increase protection.

"As educators, we are constantly worried about the overall well-being of our students, and seek ways to support them outside the classroom," said Veronica Piombo, a teacher at Hawkins Street School. "We are so grateful for EyeBuyDirect's generous donation and know this will have a positive impact not only in our students' eye health, but also in their ability to focus, absorb new concepts, and improve their learning experience."

In addition to supporting local communities, EyeBuyDirect has a Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed. Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

