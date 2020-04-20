EyeBuyDirect Donates Thousands Of Blue Light Blocking Eyewear To Families Across America

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, millions of kids across America are experiencing a disruption in their everyday life as school districts turn to distance learning and move their curriculums to digital platforms. This increased screen time means prolonged exposure to blue light from TVs, computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, which has been found to be harmful to children's eyes.

Even though the sun is the single biggest emitter of harmful blue light, exposure comes from many indoor light sources, including computers, phones and TVs. Research shows that specific wavelengths of blue light can damage the delicate cells in the back of the eye.

According to a recent paper supported by The American Optometric Association (AOA), "Children may be at higher risk for blue light retinal damage than adults. The juvenile lens absorbs less short-wavelength light than the adult lens, allowing more blue light to reach a child's retina." The AOA also stated that "cellular telephone, tablet and personal computer use before bedtime can delay sleep onset, degrade sleep quality and impair alertness the following day. Extended use of these devices has also been shown to cause symptoms of dry eyes, blurred vision and headaches." Protecting children's vision now is vital for their eye health.

Starting today, EyeBuyDirect, the one-stop online eyewear shop, is giving away 3,000 kids' frames with non-prescription blue light blocking lenses to families across the U.S., offering some relief to parents who may be concerned with their children's extended screen time. While sunglasses help to protect from exposure to high-intensity blue light from the sun, the donated eyewear with non-prescription blue light blocking lenses will help kids protect their eyes from the harmful blue light emitted by digital screens.

"We know it's a challenging time for everyone affected by the current crisis, and particularly for children who have had to adapt to a new reality of social distancing and online learning," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "As a parent, I truly understand the concerns associated with increased screen time and exposure to blue light, so it's important we do our part to help families during this difficult time. We're proud to support the next generation by donating eyewear that will protect their vision for years to come."

To participate, parents can visit the Eye See the Next Gen giveaway page and enter an email address. They'll automatically receive an email with a link to order their free kid's eyewear with non-prescription blue light blocking lenses. Each family will be able to select one of 22 styles that best reflects their kid's personality, favorite color, and more. They can narrow their choice using the following options:

Size: Extra small to large

Frame Fit: Customize by adjusting the total width, lens width, lens height, bridge height and/or arm width

Frame shape, material and color

Rim (full, semi or rimless)

Parents will need to place their free order within 5 days of receiving the initial e-mail; the 100% discount code is only available to those who have registered, while supplies last. All eyewear will be shipped using standard USPS. Once the free frames are received, parents can feel confident knowing these blue light blocking lenses can help protect their kids' eyes during digital screen time. The program will run through April 28th or until supplies last.

You can help EyeBuyDirect spread the word about this important initiative by sharing it on social media using the hashtag #EyeSeeTheNextGen.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and childrens' eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

