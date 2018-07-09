EyeBuyDirect Launches New Line of RFLKT Glasses

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect today announced a new line of RFLKT glasses designed with the winter months in the forefront. New styles released include Planete, Illusion, Resonance, Luminous and Era, and will be available starting November 12. The five new frames in EyeBuyDirect's premium line reflect the best winter has to offer when it comes to colors – clear blue, pink golden and brown striped.

RFLKT is known for its minimalist design, featuring unassuming patterns, duel tones and pure, solid hues. The new styles fall directly within these lines, adding to an already extensive collection of frames. All RFLKT eyewear is handmade from premium cellulose Italian acetate, stainless steel or wood.

"We often think of scarves, boots and jackets when it comes to winter fashion, but glasses can have a real impact on the look of the season," said Caroline Dubreuil, brand and product manager at EyeBuyDirect. "This new collection of frames in the RFLKT line is not only incredibly durable, but it also has a softness that really elevates the look of anyone wearing them. We're excited to get these out the door and for people to embrace these new looks."

Prices for the new RFLKT line products range from $55-$70, and include the frames, lenses and a case with every order. With high-quality frames at affordable prices, EyeBuyDirect allows wearers to curate their own fashion eyewear collection.

All EyeBuyDirect frames are available for prescription, non-prescription and digital screen protection lenses, affording individuals the ability to customize glasses for their specific eyesight needs. The online experience also includes a virtual try-on feature for satisfaction-guaranteed shopping.

About EyeBuyDirect:

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's and women's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. To provide customers with over 1,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect conducts the entire process from concept, design to manufacturing. Part of the Essilor Group, the largest manufacturer of lenses in the world, EyeBuyDirect offers fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

