EYEBUYDIRECT OFFERS DEEP DISCOUNTS IN OCTOBER

Designer frames listed at half the usual price in tandem with Prime Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is kicking-off the holiday shopping season with promotions for buyers to fall in love with this October. Consumers can enjoy a whopping 50% off designer frames from popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, ARNETTE and Vogue Eyewear. Beyond brand name frames, Eyebuydirect will also be offering 20% off their core collection of 3,000+ quality frames, plus 30% off all lenses. The deals will apply to all designer frames, including uber-popular styles like:

Botanist ($35) – A classic and timeless frame shape with two-tone gray and brown finishes. The smooth fade between the colors on the lens frame create a truly modern look.

– A classic and timeless frame shape with two-tone gray and brown finishes. The smooth fade between the colors on the lens frame create a truly modern look. Pacific ($39) – These versatile eyeglasses are a contemporary classic. With a black acetate finish and full-rime rectangle shape, Pacific looks great with any outfit or style type.

– These versatile eyeglasses are a contemporary classic. With a black acetate finish and full-rime rectangle shape, Pacific looks great with any outfit or style type. November ($9) – Channel your inner "hep cat" with November. The matte black finish of these square eyeglasses gives it a refined, retro look. Broad temple arms and saddle nose bridge make this frame perfect for anyone on the hunt for a pair of chunky glasses.

"Holiday gift shopping is starting earlier than ever, and we want to make sure we're providing our buyers the best promotions and prices to help them get the eyewear they need at prices they can afford. Peak shopping holidays, like Prime Day, get things started right. Between our wide range of styles and top brands, there's something you're sure to love," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect.

The brand is also offering referral double credits all month, rewarding customers whose friends or family shop the site with $20 credit (up from $10). Custom eyewear and designer frames are available exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information about Eyebuydirect, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

