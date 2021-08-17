EyeBuyDirect Releases The Visionaries Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the launch of The Visionaries collection, a forward-thinking collection inspired by those who have changed the way we see the world, from aviation icons to photography pros. The collection features 19 new styles for men and women with striking shapes, daring details and inventive accents.

The collection ranges from $42 - $65 with the following key styles:

Volta: Features a full-rim round face front in crystal clear or dark green acetate, with detailed metal arms in gold to complete the design. The mixed-material construction offers a multidimensional look and feel.

Radar: This retro-futuristic aviator design captures classic pilot lenses surrounded by a modern metal face front with a perforated detail throughout. Complete with rose gold or silver finish and tortoise covered temple tips.

Wright : Inspired by the iconic Wright Brothers, these frames were designed for the eyeglass wearers who aren't afraid to be bold — featuring a slotted metal face front in silver or gold, a classic square shape, and acetate arms with a black or tortoise finish.

Inventus: Another retro-futuristic style that shows off sleek angles and clean lines, with a striking brow line atop geometric lenses surrounded by silver or gold metal eyewire. This look is complete with spring hinges for comfort, and adjustable nose pads for a custom fit.

Obscura: This bold look is the perfect style for those who like to stand out from the crowd — featuring geometric lenses surrounded by detailed metal eyewire, with tapered arms to match. Complete with covered tortoise temple tips.

Shoppers can customize The Visionaries frames by adding blue light blocking protection, tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. Consumers can get their frames fast by choosing 2-day delivery for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program , which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 2,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

