EyeBuyDirect's Guide To Tints And Lenses For Sunglasses

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, wants consumers to be ready for a safe and fun return to summer. Sunglasses are the go-to fashion accessory for the season and, with the proper lenses and tints, can offer protection while also sharpening vision for outdoor activities. They also protect eyes from dust, sand, and other particles causing irritation or deep scratches in the eyes.

For sports such as biking, hiking, tennis or even beach volleyball, polarized lenses offer UV protection and color quality. The lenses feature a special coating that blocks horizontally polarized light and shields the eyes from glare, while letting non-polarized light through. The result is better visual acuity compared to standard tinted sunglasses. Polarized lenses can be paired with any sunglass style.

Along with polarized lenses, the following lens tints can be added to enhance specific outdoor activities:

Black or Gray : Black or gray tints are perfect for daily use. These classic colors are great at effectively shielding your eyes from standard UV rays by providing up to 80% tint on the lenses



EyeBuyDirect offers numerous affordable sunglass styles that can be paired with various lenses and tints. All frames can be customized with blue light blocking protection and other prescription options, and can arrive fast with 2-day delivery for $29. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

