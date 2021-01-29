EyeBuyDirect's "So Retro" Collection Gives A Nod To Pantone's Color Of The Year

Characterized by the iconic 60s look, the Retro Acetate collection includes oversized glasses, funky frames, and oval styles with yellow tinted lenses that help make your vision brighter and your fashion style "far-out". The collection includes 11 frames for men and women starting out at $32 and qualify for two-day shipping. Some of the most popular styles include:

Ellen : A bold frame with an impactful punch, featuring a multidimensional tortoiseshell finish that highlights the full-rim acetate construction. The expansive square lenses and thick face front make for a decidedly retro style, while the spring hinges offer an extra comfortable fit so you can look fabulous all day, every day.

Kit : This mid-century inspired look is full of style, featuring rectangular lenses surrounded by a chunky acetate face front. The full-rim design is complete with a translucent green finish and double stud rivets — the perfect frame for those who love to stand out. Designed with spring hinges for an extra comfortable fit.

Sonny : The vintage vibes are real with this retro-inspired frame, featuring striking square lenses and a bold acetate face front. But that's not the only thing to note — Sonny's distinct flat brow makes for a look to remember, especially when paired with the glossy black finish. Complete with spring hinges for comfort.

Bree : Bree is a vintage-inspired frame featuring soft oval lenses and a chunky acetate face front. The translucent beige finish brings out the soft curves and delicate features — perfect for those who prefer to make a statement without saying too much. Complete with slightly tapered temple tips and molded nose pads for comfort.

All glasses can also be customized with prescription options and blue light blocking lenses; additionally all frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

