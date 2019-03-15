Eyecarrot Announces Binovi Academy

TORONTO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Academy, an ePub-based learning and teaching tool, as part of Binovi Pro. Binovi Academy will be the home for a host of content created by leading experts in the fields of vision therapy, sports vision performance, and more, and represents an added value proposition for Binovi Pro subscriptions as well as an additional source of revenue for the company.

"Binovi Academy represents our commitment to providing educational content for our clients that impacts their theoretical and practical knowledge base directly. We're proud to be able to leverage our technology to deliver some amazing content by leading experts." – Adam Cegielski, CEO.

About Binovi Academy

Binovi Academy is an ePub-based content delivery system tightly integrated into Binovi Pro and combines expert knowledge from a pool of industry leaders and influencers in the form of an interactive, multimedia e-book with additional Binovi Pro content such as sports vision training and therapy protocols as well as video-based activity sets, test configurations (for the Binovi Touch application), and more.

