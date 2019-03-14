Eyecarrot introduces head of marketing & sales

TORONTO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) today announced the addition of Tania Archer to the senior management team as the Head of Marketing and Sales. Archer's hire will strengthen Eyecarrot's ability to drive growth within the Binovi Product Platform through the expansion of growth strategies and brand equity development, including key positioning within desired consumer verticals.

"We are thrilled to have added a quality team member to lead our commercialization of Binovi. Tania has already hit the ground running with new relationships that are advancing the Binovi by Eyecarrot Brand within desired targeted verticals. Her extensive experience within athletics and within strategic marketing development will be invaluable as we grow Binovi." commented CEO, Adam Cegielski.

Tania Archer, Head of Marketing and Sales

of the company's executive team and a direct report to Adam Cegielski, the President of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., Archer will lead all aspects of the company's brand marketing, global high-performance partnership, and consumer product strategies, including development within the sports vision training marketplace.

She has more than 15 years of high-level experience in strategic marketing and global sales. With personal sports experience, as a former Canadian Olympic Team Trialist - Athletics, University of Alabama Athlete Alumna, Mizuno Canada Community Athlete, 2015 PanAm Games Toronto "Community Ignite" Ambassador and Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal Recipient, Archer has successfully developed brand positioning, traditional and digital, alongside sales benchmarking within the high-performance sports, sports medicine, financial and out-of-home advertising industries.

Archer most recently served as a Regional Executive supporting the Midwest USA and Central Canadian Provinces, with a leading US headquartered hydrotherapy company, in which she exceeded sales targets while securing capital project alignments within the sports architecture and engineering fields. Prior to that, Tania had served as the Senior Marketing & Client Development Director with the Archer Investment Group Inc., as a National Associate with CBS Outdoor Canada and as a Marketing Associate with UMG, a division of Universal Studios Canada.

Socially she is committed to creating a legacy of leadership through mentoring young achievers, serving as a Board Member for Motivate Canada (Term 2018). Archer was nominated one of the Globe and Mail's 25 Most Influential Canadians for her youth leadership contributions, leading mentorship initiatives within North America and globally, including Leap Math and Science Schools in Cape Town South Africa. Tania was also invited to the annual White House Fellows Conference & Gala in 2005 and again in 2009, attending the award ceremonies on both occasions. "I was fortunate to have had the support of my community, belief in my abilities by my educators and the motivation of my sport coaches during the most trying times of my athletic career. It is a privilege to return all the encouragement I have received to the youth of today" said Archer. Tania's hometown is Ancaster, Ontario, Canada.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We have made vision therapy accessible through an improved technology that combines data, expert knowledge and insights of vision care professionals to help patients on a global scale — Binovi. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometrists, therapists, and patients and their education. Binovi from Eyecarrot is a collaborative care platform that integrates software, hardware, data and the expert knowledge and insights of vision care professionals. We've designated the Binovi platform to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy. Our strategic approach sees us deliver a collaborative care system that integrates software, hardware, data and the expert knowledge and insights of vision care professionals.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

BinoviTM by Eyecarrot's platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. BinoviTM helps vision care professionals treat vision issues with in-office therapy alongside monitored home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO



Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

Related Links

https://www.eyecarrot.com/

