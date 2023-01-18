Eyelash extension market size to grow by USD 569.8 million, Growth opportunities led by Acelashes and Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They also focus heavily on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.
The eyelash extension market size is forecasted to grow by USD 569.8 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Scope
The eyelash extension market report covers the following areas:
- Eyelash Extension Market Size
- Eyelash Extension Market Trends
- Eyelash Extension Market Industry Analysis
Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline - The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing penetration of organized retail stores has enabled eye makeup brands to expand their visibility and reach as these retailers stock different varieties of products from multiple brands. Popular retailers in this category selling eye make-up products, including eyelash extensions, include Walmart and Target Brands in the US. Moreover, specialty retailers, such as Sephora, which is one the key retailers of beauty and personal care products, are visited frequently by consumers looking for a wide assortment of products in specific product categories. Such factors are driving the growth of the offline segment of the global market during the forecast period.
- Online
- Type
- Mechanical Eyelash
- Handmade Eyelash
- Geography
- APAC - APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Consumers are increasingly adopting these products as fashion and style accessories owing to the growing popularity of celebrity endorsements and micro-influencers in the region. Additionally, rising fashion consciousness, growing awareness about the benefits of premium personal care products, and the expanding millennial population base in the region are also expected to drive the growth of the market.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Key highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist eyelash extension market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eyelash extension market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eyelash extension market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eyelash extension market, vendors
|
Eyelash Extension Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
153
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 569.8 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Mechanical eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Mechanical eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Handmade eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Handmade eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Acelashes
- Exhibit 108: Acelashes - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Acelashes - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Acelashes - Key offerings
- 12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.
- Exhibit 111: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Bella Lash Extensions
- Exhibit 114: Bella Lash Extensions - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Bella Lash Extensions - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Bella Lash Extensions - Key offerings
- 12.6 Blink Lash Store
- Exhibit 117: Blink Lash Store - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Blink Lash Store - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Blink Lash Store - Key offerings
- 12.7 Esqido Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Esqido Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Esqido Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Esqido Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Gianni Lashes
- Exhibit 123: Gianni Lashes - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Gianni Lashes - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Gianni Lashes - Key offerings
- 12.9 Gold Lashes Miami
- Exhibit 126: Gold Lashes Miami - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Gold Lashes Miami - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Gold Lashes Miami - Key offerings
- 12.10 HB USA Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 129: HB USA Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: HB USA Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: HB USA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 House of Lashes
- Exhibit 132: House of Lashes - Overview
- Exhibit 133: House of Lashes - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: House of Lashes - Key offerings
- 12.12 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 KISS Products Inc.
- Exhibit 138: KISS Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: KISS Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: KISS Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Lash Affair
- Exhibit 141: Lash Affair - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Lash Affair - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Lash Affair - Key offerings
- 12.15 NovaLash
- Exhibit 144: NovaLash - Overview
- Exhibit 145: NovaLash - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: NovaLash - Key offerings
- 12.16 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 150: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
