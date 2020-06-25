Eyemart Express Celebrates 30 Years of Improving Lives by Helping People See Better

Anniversary 2020 Glasses Giveaway

To help customers see better, Eyemart stores are giving away more than $24,000 with a 2020 Glasses Giveaway promotion. Customers who make a purchase in stores will automatically be entered to win a $2020 gift card that can be used on new frames, sunglasses, lens treatments, and accessories. One lucky customer will be selected each month through December 31, 2020.

Store Associates "Pay It Forward" to Enrich Local Communities

Eyemart Express is inviting store associates to honor the company's mission to improve lives starting on June 26 with "Pay It Forward" cards. The cards give an additional $25 discount on in-store purchases of $50 or more. Eyemart Express associates can give the cards to a person of their choosing, including a friend, family member, or customer, in hopes that the card recipient will then pay it forward and improve the life of another person with a small act of kindness.

"Our associates are the heart of our business, so it was imperative that we include them in our anniversary festivities," said Paula Puleo Blomquist, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "We look forward to seeing how acts of kindness, be it volunteering or holding the door for someone, enrich local communities and make a lasting impact on someone's day, or even more powerful, a life."

Improving Lives with Charitable Giving

Over the last 30 years, Eyemart Express has developed strong relationships with vision-focused philanthropies. The optical retailer has donated thousands of frames over the last twelve years, most recently in February, to Cedar Springs Vision, a nonprofit that operates an eye clinic in partnership with the University of Houston College of Optometry. The organization serves residents in need from other community outreach programs such as Dallas Housing Authority, Interfaith Family Services, and Salvation Army.

Eyemart Express has also helped underserved school districts by donating vision screeners to assist with annual student screenings.

"Acting with compassion and philanthropy are fundamental elements of our corporate culture," said Ms. Blomquist. "It is truly powerful when you reflect on all the lives our brand has touched over a thirty-year timespan."

Other philanthropic causes near to the optical retailer include the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Unmet Needs Fund, Stand Up To Cancer, and Petfinder Foundation.

Seeing Better with 30 Year Commemorative Collection

Eyemart Express is dedicated to helping its customers see some of life's greatest moments and is commemorating this 30-year legacy with the launch of a new limited-edition anniversary frame collection. The collection includes two frame styles that the Eyemart Express merchandising team selected from their archives of best-selling designs from exclusive in-house collections that were released over the last three decades.

Both 30th Anniversary Edition styles feature a polished metal design paired with accents of a pearl acetate in timeless oval and square shapes. Sophisticated design elements like the anniversary motto "Bringing Clarity" is engraved on the insides of the frames and featured in the luxe felt case they are packaged in. The 30th Anniversary Edition frames start at $99.95 and will be available, while supplies last, online at EyemartExpress.com starting today and in stores nationwide by July 6.

30 Years of Access to Affordable, High-Quality Eyewear

The first Eyemart Express store was founded in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1990 by optometrist Dr. Doug Barnes. His goal was to provide people with access to affordable, quality eyewear with same-day speed.

Today, Eyemart Express provides customers with the fastest glasses in the industry. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be ordered and received on the same day – some in as little as 30 minutes. All Eyemart Express stores carry a robust selection of more than 2,000 frames for the whole family from brands such as Longchamp, Columbia, Ray-Ban, Disney, and Nike.

"The ability to see clearly is life-changing, and our anniversary highlights how we have helped our customers over the last three decades with our robust product selection at competitive prices," said Ms. Blomquist. "We look forward to celebrating many more."

Thirty years and 220 stores later, Eyemart Express is ranked in the top 10 on Vision Monday's 2020 list of the Top 50 U.S. Optical Retailers. The optical retailer continues to expand its footprint and contributes to local economies nationwide by creating jobs and developing career paths for associates.

For additional information about Eyemart Express and the company's 30th anniversary, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/30years.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 220 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. On-site labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

