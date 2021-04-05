Eyemart Express Expands National Footprint to 42 States with First Tennessee Store

"We are proud to bring our affordable and same-day optical solution to Tennessee and help the Jackson community see clearly in a safe manner," says Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "In our current economy, consumers are pressed for time while looking for value when purchasing high-quality prescription eyewear. Our stores are positioned to make the glasses buying process easy for shoppers of all walks of life and budgets. We even send them home with quality, proper-fitting glasses on the same day with our on-site labs."

Since 1990, Eyemart Express has provided a seamless customer experience with an emphasis on speed and convenience. All stores carry a selection of more than 2,000 frames for the whole family from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. Eyemart Express stores are also outfitted with onsite labs and skilled lens technicians so that high-quality glasses can be ready in as little as 30 minutes. In addition, all frames come with a complimentary one-year warranty that covers any adjustments or breakages.

The optical retailer continues to operate with the highest safety standards in order to give customers peace of mind while shopping for glasses. Eyemart Express' safety plan includes a mask requirement, limiting the number of people in stores at one time to allow for social distancing, and frequent cleaning of frames and store surfaces.

Affordable glasses and safe and speedy service are not the only things coming to Jackson through the opening of an Eyemart Express. "With our expansion, we also remain committed to enhancing the communities that we serve with employment opportunities," says Bender.

Eyemart Express is contributing to Jackson's economy by fostering new career paths at a time when many are looking for stable employment. Around a dozen jobs have been created, ranging from full- and part-time sales associates to lab technicians and licensed opticians. Eyemart Express offers a variety of training and development programs to cultivate career paths in the optical industry along with a competitive benefits package for all associates.

The store opening also brings the optical retailer's 20 percent everyday discount programs to Tennessee for:

All veterans, retired, active- and in-active-duty military personnel and their families

All health care professionals and first responders in appreciation for their work on the front lines to battle COVID-19

School faculty and staff including teachers, coaches, bus drivers, janitors and others who work in schools.

To get additional information about Eyemart Express and the optical retailer's first store in Tennessee, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/Jackson/38305.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 230 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

