Eyemart Express Focuses on Military Hiring and 20% Discount for Veterans Day

"We are proud to be a veteran-friendly company and we value the skills and experiences veterans bring to the optical industry," said Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express Chief People Officer. "When veterans become Eyemart associates, they are trained in a trade which will lead to new opportunities and career paths within the optical industry. We appreciate the discipline, leadership, dedication, and organized skillsets that military members gain during their service and we look forward to bringing more of those skills to our team."

Eyemart Express is also thanking veterans, active- and inactive duty military personnel, and their families for their service with a 20% discount on eyewear purchases. The everyday discount can be used toward more than 2,000 frames from brands like Dickies, Ray-Ban, Nike, and Columbia, and on lenses and accessories. Military customers simply need to present a valid military, dependent, retiree, or DD214 card at the time of purchase to save on top of the company's already affordable prices.

To further aid to veterans, the optical retailer is strengthening its relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the nation's largest nonprofit veterans' service organization, as its exclusive vision care provider. Eyemart Express has continued to help relieve financial burdens for military families with an annual donation to the VFW Unmet Needs program. The donation prevented 38 families from becoming homeless or going hungry, and helped turned utilities back on for some.

"We are grateful to have Eyemart Express as a dedicated supporter to help us support our veterans," said Kevin Jamison, VFW Foundation Deputy Director. "The generosity of Eyemart has helped us make a large impact in the lives of veterans who need a 'hand up' during a hard time."

Learn more about Eyemart Express' military initiatives at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/military.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 223 stores in 41 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Coach, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about the optical retailer at EyemartExpress.com.

