Eyemart Express Makes Back-to-School Easy and Affordable for Parents and Teachers

Through September 14, parents can save with the back-to-school offer of two pairs of kids' glasses with durable polycarbonate lenses for only $79. These lenses are impact resistant and lightweight, so kids will be comfortable wearing them every day. In addition, all glasses from Eyemart Express include a complimentary one-year frame warranty, covering breakages and adjustments.

Families can visit independent eye doctors next to all Eyemart Express stores or bring a valid prescription and select from more than 2,000 high-quality and affordable frames. New lines for kids include PAW Patrol, Transformers, and Hello Kitty. Frames from Converse, Marie Claire, and Nerf are popular with teens.

Eyemart Express' online shopping is an easy solution for existing Eyemart customers who have a current prescription and are short on time before school starts. This is also a timesaver when kids lose their glasses during the school year – an identical pair can be reordered without fussing with measurements or prescriptions.

"The ability to see clearly is fundamental for learning and comprehension," said Ms. Blomquist. "Our goal is to ensure kids are set up to be successful and feel confident in the classroom with their new glasses."

Additionally, school faculty and staff including teachers and janitors receive a 20 percent discount throughout the school year on top of Eyemart Express' existing low prices with a valid ID.

Get ready for the new school year at your local Eyemart Express store: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 203 stores in 38 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands like Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more at EyemartExpress.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. Hasbro's portfolio of iconic brands includes MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS AND NERF. Learn more at www.hasbro.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. PAW Patrol is Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment's top-rated animated preschool series. For more information visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc.

Media Contact:

Holly Scimeca

holly@hollyhousemarketing.com

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://EyemartExpress.com

