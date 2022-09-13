Eyeris Introduces World's First In-cabin Monocular 3D Sensing AI Solution

Launched at the Inaugural InCabin Event at Autoworld, Brussels 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in automotive in-cabin sensing AI, announced today that it will introduce its latest monocular 3D sensing AI software solution at the InCabin event at Autoworld in Brussels on September 15, 2022. Eyeris will have by-invitation meetings and demonstrations to showcase its latest in-cabin sensing AI solutions including the new monocular 3D sensing AI models, which predict depth-aware vehicle interior monitoring features in 3D from a single RGBIR image sensor to further improve in-vehicle safety, comfort and convenience.

Eyeris In-cabin Monocular 3D Sensing AI

Eyeris' Monocular 3D Sensing AI Solution Addresses Increasing In-cabin 3D Sensing Feature Requirements from Carmakers

3D sensing has been slow to be adopted in car interiors because of industry-known high costs, as well as interference and resolution limitations. Also, 3D sensing historically demands higher computation requirements than 2D. However, there has been a remarkable increase for in-cabin 3D feature requirements, rather than 2D, from car OEMs over the last year, demanding the use of a single RGBIR image sensor, rather than stereo camera, ToF sensors or others, because of its low cost and high image quality advantages.

Eyeris uses proprietary technology that accurately regresses depth information with 3D output from 2D image sensors, which applies to all in-cabin features. It is achieved through rigorous collection of naturalistic in-cabin 3D data to train compute-efficient depth inference models that run on AI-enabled processors. The data generated can be used to map the interior of a car, for example, and accurately determine in three dimensions the location of occupants' face, body, hands, objects and everything else inside the car.

Eyeris' monocular 3D sensing features and benefits include:

Providing automotive OEMs and Tier 1s with robust "depth-aware" 3D data using 2D image sensors

Enabling 3D accurate location, distance, size, and orientation estimation data, from flexible camera locations

Providing dynamic interior 3D data transformation from world coordinate system to any OEM-specific camera coordinates (distance relative to the camera)

Enabling new depth-dependent spatial features and use cases such as 3D in-cabin scene reconstruction, which until now, couldn't be achieved with 2D image sensors

Maintaining the same low-computation and power requirements with efficient inference on automotive-grade processors.

"We're proud to introduce our monocular 3D technology that optimizes sensing performance beyond 2D, with added depth estimation of the entire in-cabin space," said Modar Alaoui, founder and chief executive of Eyeris.

"This 3D sensing technology enables automotive OEMs with a new host of features that were never available before, and further enhances safety and comfort by leveraging additional depth data about driver, occupants, objects and surfaces using a single 2D RGBIR image sensor. Additionally, this newly introduced technology will help improve the accuracy of the recently mandated driver monitoring and child presence detection features," added Alaoui.

Eyeris' In-cabin Monocular 3D Sensing AI Solution has been nominated for "Most Novel Research" Award at the 2022 AutoSens Awards

Highlighting the exceptional innovation work realized by the Eyeris team across industry organizations and academia, this award nomination by a panel of industry experts is a testament for the impact and significant technology advancements that Eyeris is committing to the In-cabin industry, globally.

"Congratulations to Eyeris on their nomination as a finalist in the Most Novel Research category, their work on monocular 3D sensing is impressive and we are also proud to be working with them as a sponsor of the inaugural InCabin conference taking place this month," said Robert Stead, Managing Director Sense Media Group.

"Spun out of our successful AutoSens series, this launch InCabin event gives a platform to the key technology developers that are making an impact in automotive safety for drivers and occupants. We are proud to play a role in saving lives, and building a community of experts that will drive this technology forward over the years to come," added Stead.

About Eyeris Technology

Eyeris portfolio of automotive in-cabin sensing AI includes a comprehensive list of features, including the NCAP-mandated Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with accurate eye-gaze tracking, especially from non-frontal camera locations such as rear-view mirror, overhead console, and center stack areas.

In parallel, Eyeris' Human Behavior Understanding (HBU) AI models also enable Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) with accurate tracking of body key-points, height, width, size, posture, movements, and orientation. Furthermore, the last set of Eyeris AI models enable accurate child presence detection, and recognition of common vehicle interior objects under the widest range of lighting conditions.

The reference design integrations from Eyeris and its SOC and image sensor hardware partners help reduce risk to OEMs and Tier1, while accelerating time to market in delivering substantial in-cabin safety, comfort, and convenience benefits for all automotive cockpit occupants.

Eyeris In-cabin sensing AI solutions have been licensed to Ford, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Veoneer, BHTC, Panasonic, Bosch, Karma Automotive, among many other automakers and Tier1 suppliers. Eyeris expects to go into vehicle mass production in 2024.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., along with its R&D lab, Eyeris is a world leader in vision-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automotive in-cabin sensing, and pioneer of the world's first in-cabin sensor fusion AI. For efficient inference, Eyeris uses a wide range of automotive-grade AI-enabled processors, as well as modern AI chips. Eyeris is a winner of several automotive awards at the AutoSens Awards and TU Automotive Awards for the last seven years, including "Best Cockpit of Future Technology," "Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application," "Best Automotive Safety System," and "Best Product for driver and occupants monitoring AI." Eyeris holds the world's largest naturalistic in-cabin dataset for vehicle interior monitoring solutions. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

