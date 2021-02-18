Eyesafe Acquires Exclusive Global License for Blue Light Mitigation Intellectual Property from High Performance Optics

"We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance between HPO and Eyesafe," said Larry Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of High Performance Optics. "Our technology has been designed with human health at the forefront. There is no company better positioned to leverage our intellectual property than Eyesafe, which has quickly emerged as the 'gold standard' for low blue light displays in the consumer electronics industry."

"We are very excited to have completed this licensing arrangement with HPO. Our combined patent portfolio will now arm Eyesafe with the consumer electronics market's most complete set of intellectual property in the area of high-energy blue light," remarked Eyesafe co-founder and CEO Justin Barrett. "I'd like to thank Larry Rodriguez and the team at HPO for collaborating with Eyesafe on new solutions for the industry. This licensing agreement further positions Eyesafe as the market leader for low blue light solutions and screen time safety."

Today's announcement comes as Eyesafe experiences strident growth, buoyed by skyrocketing screen time amid the global pandemic, which is driving increased demand for low blue light displays. Currently, the company works with ZAGG brands, a leader in screen protection, as well as consumer electronics brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer. The combined patent portfolio can be found at Eyesafe.com/Patents.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe provides industry-leading solutions to reduce high-energy blue light, helping to re-design the consumer electronics industry toward better human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. https://eyesafe.com

About HPO

HPO was founded in 2006 by Dr. Andrew Ishak, OD FAAO, through work focused on protecting the human retina from high-energy visible light. HPO's first application opportunities were in the ophthalmic space, where it licensed IP and technology to some of the largest companies in the world. With nearly 100 patent applications issued or pending, HPO's IP and technology help protect millions of eyes from the dangers of high-energy blue light.

SOURCE Eyesafe