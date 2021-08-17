Eyesafe Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc, the global leader in low blue light solutions for consumer electronics, today announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Eyesafe was ranked #5 in the computer hardware category and #562 overall. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the nation's leading high-growth private companies across an array of sectors.

Eyesafe revenues have grown more than 850% since 2017, driven by strong market demand for low blue light devices. Consumer electronics giants like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and ZAGG employ Eyesafe solutions to reduce blue light emissions on digital devices without altering display color or brightness.

Eyesafe, founded in 2013, is a leading provider of materials and technology for the consumer electronics industry. Major brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, ZAGG, and others employ Eyesafe solutions to make digital devices safer for extended use, limiting the amount of blue light emissions from screens without impacting color fidelity.

Revenues have grown more than 850 percent since 2017, which is both a testament to consumer awareness of the potential risks presented by exposure to blue light, as well as industry adoption of the Eyesafe brand and solutions.

"We have worked extremely hard to get to this point, and it is fantastic to be recognized by an esteemed organization like Inc.," said Justin Barrett, the CEO and co-founder of Eyesafe. "It is a real honor to be part of the Inc. 5000 and, on behalf of the entire team at Eyesafe, I want to congratulate all the other companies that also made this year's list."

Since 2020, Eyesafe has undergone a period of vertiginous growth. In addition to top-line growth, the company's revenue mix diversified as key partnerships were inked with an array of major companies across the consumer electronics landscape, including technology, licensing and marketing agreements with TÜV Rheinland, HP, Acer, Lenovo, GIGABYTE, and LG Display, among many others.

Eyesafe is the leading blue light brand for the display industry with nearly 25 million Eyesafe products sold, spanning an array of global brands. The company projects the number of Eyesafe units in market will reach 500 million by 2025, enabled by its patented low blue light technology launching in 2022, as well as continued expansion across screen accessories and integrated display solutions for mobile, laptop, monitors, AR/VR/MR, and television.

With a unique and innovative core technology, Eyesafe surgically reduces peak toxic blue light (415-455 nanometers), which is considered the most harmful to the human eye. Its patented solutions achieve blue light reduction while maintaining color performance and luminance.

Eyesafe is the only blue light management technology for the display industry that is developed and recommended by leading optometrists and ophthalmologists from around the globe. The Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board is an integral part of Eyesafe's unique approach to managing blue light. The company also has a strategic partnership with United Healthcare Vision, part of the largest health insurance provider in the world.

The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with key sales and business development offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Seoul, and Paris.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe provides industry-leading solutions to reduce high-energy blue light, helping to re-design the consumer electronics industry toward better human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. https://eyesafe.com

