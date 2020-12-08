Eyesight Technologies Announces its New Name - Cipia

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , a leading provider of in-cabin computer vision AI solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that it has changed its name to Cipia . With Cipia's unique market position, addressing the coming phases of advanced driver monitoring systems (DMS) and emerging occupancy monitoring systems (OMS) market, the company selected a name to support its vision for the future of automotive experiences - AI solutions that improve the safety and overall automotive experience by understanding the behavior and activities of the driver and passengers.

The name Cipia is inspired by our brain's occipital lobe where humans derive meaning from the sense of vision. The occipital lobe 'translates' what we see into an understanding of the environment around us, and the name Cipia was born to reflect the company's vision and its intelligent sensing capabilities. With the evolution of Cipia from its beginnings in classic computer-vision to today's neural networks based technology and evolving algorithms, administering context and understanding to the environment, the name Cipia is not merely a cosmetic change, but also a name that pays homage to both the rich past of the company, as well as representing the promise of the future.

In 2018, responding to a growing need and emerging market demand, Cipia leveraged its computer vision AI expertise to pivot its focus to the automotive in-cabin sensing market. The shift to become an automotive company was accompanied by the development of new capabilities pertaining to higher levels of analyzing human factors. The combination of advanced computer vision AI and introduction of meta-analysis, enabled Cipia to evolve and create AI based solutions that not only see the driver, but also understand the state of the driver and occupants.

"We are on a continuing journey to push the boundaries of computer vision AI and deliver cutting edge solutions to our customers," said David Tolub CEO of Cipia. "Our technology has evolved, taking its inspiration from the neural networks and the higher level logic of the brain, and we decided that our name must encompass the breadth and richness of our journey as a company. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to provide state of the art solutions for automotive experience."

Continuing Cipia's commitment to the future of growing the DMS market, the name change comes on the heels of major success for Cipia in two leading markets. Last week the company announced that a US OEM doubled its order, increasing the estimated lifetime of the deal for Driver Sense DMS to $30m and the total number design wins for Cipia to 10, and yesterday the company announced the start of production for Driver Sense in a new Model for a China-based OEM with the first cars expected on the road by later this month.

About Cipia

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and a driver monitoring solutions for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

