Eyesight Technologies Announces Start of Production with China-Based OEM

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced the start of production with a China-based OEM. The OEM selected Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) to be integrated into their new car model. The production of the model began as of November 2020 with the first cars expected to be on the roads starting later this month.

Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense DMS utilizes AI and computer vision to monitor the driver for signs of distraction and drowsiness behind the wheel to help create a safer driving experience. The company monitors important factors including gaze vector, blink rate, and eye openness to monitor for dangerous situations and also includes the ability to monitor the driver accurately with a facemask present, proper seat belt usage detection as well as cigarette smoking detection.

"As the largest automotive marketplace in the world, our expansion into the Chinese market is a huge step towards improving road safety on the global scale," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. "We look forward to working together with our customer on not only this design win, but also on many future models to come."

With local offices in China and an aftermarket fleet solution already available in the Chinese market, this latest design win builds on Eyesight Technologies' success both in the Chinese market and further cements the company's place as a major player in the global DMS market.

About Eyesight Technologies

Eyesight Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and driver monitoring solutions for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, Eyesight Technologies is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish - for better and safer mobility.

