Eyesthetica Doctors Named Top Doctors in Los Angeles for Oculofacial Plastic Surgery by LA Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesthetica partners have been listed in LA Magazine as the top doctors in Los Angeles for oculofacial plastic surgery. This prestigious award is given out once a year in a wide variety of medical disciplines to doctors who meet an extensive requirement list, including education, experience, and patient feedback. The Eyesthetica surgeons who are named with this honor are Steven C. Dresner, M.D., Michael A. Burnstine, M.D., and David B. Samimi, M.D.

"We are so honored to receive this recognition," said Dr. Steven C. Dresner, Senior and Founding Partner of Eyesthetica. "At Eyesthetica, we work tirelessly to offer all of our patients the best, most natural oculofacial plastic surgery. To be recognized for this achievement is not only a huge honor for us, but more importantly for those who come to see us."

LA Magazine's "Top Doctors of 2019" list was compiled using peer surveys taken from medical professionals in and around the Los Angeles metro area by a Michigan-based Professional Research Services firm. Physicians with a high number of professional nominations are crosschecked with industry databases and review websites to ensure their accreditations and great reputations among the patients they treat in their respective fields.

Oculofacial plastic surgery combines techniques from ophthalmology with aesthetic values from plastic surgery to provide the best eyelid surgery results. The procedures that are commonly provided include blepharoplasties, eyelid lifts, Botox and facial fillers.

About Eyesthetica:

At Eyesthetica, the main goal is total patient satisfaction. Every procedure is tailored specifically to each patient, and every procedure is delivered with the highest care possible. The goal of the oculofacial surgeons at Eyesthetica is to provide a refreshed look while making sure patients still look like their natural selves. With over 70 years of combined experience in cosmetic plastic surgery and complex reconstructive surgery, the professionals at Eyesthetica are devoted to exceeding every patient's expectations.

