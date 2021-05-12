EyeTech Digital Systems' EyeOn Eye-Tracking Tablet Wins Gold Stevie® AI Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

MESA, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeTech Digital Systems was recently named winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Solutions in The 19th Annual American Business Awards ® for its EyeOn device with built-in, AI-enabled eye-tracking technology.

Among the record-breaking 3,800 nominations submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of award categories, EyeTech's EyeOn tablet earned the only Gold Stevie Award given in the AI/ML Solutions category. The FDA-registered EyeOn device empowers impaired and nonverbal users to communicate hands-free using the power of their eyes. To date, more than 10,000 users worldwide with conditions such as ALS, autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, and Rett syndrome have regained their voice and independence using EyeTech's eye-tracking augmentative and alternative communication device.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judge feedback on the EyeOn tablet was overwhelmingly positive, with one judge noting they were "proud to see how technology could give a sense of life to someone who is less able" and that the technology "could be a real next-gen powerful tool that acts as a voice for our disabled friends."

"The EyeTech Digital Systems entry highlights a great example where technology is being used to make human life better," stated another judge.

"EyeTech's mission is to bring happiness, a voice, and improved quality of life to impaired and nonverbal individuals through our breakthrough eye-tracking EyeOn tablet," said EyeTech Founder and Chief Science Officer Robert Chappell. "It is a distinct honor for our efforts to be recognized by the American Business Awards."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale . Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

To learn more about the EyeOn Elite, visit https://eyetechds.com/eye-tracking-products/the-eyeon-platform/.

About EyeTech Digital Systems

Since its launch in 1996 based on the founder's personal need for an eye-gaze driven communication device after suffering a hand and wrist injury, EyeTech has been the global leader in health AI for over 20 years. EyeTech's exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and eye-tracking communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech product suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries, continues to advance the fields of neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), interactive education, and medical and consumer research. Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at https://eyetechds.com/ .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Christina Lopez

[email protected]

888-539-3832

SOURCE EyeTech

Related Links

https://eyetechds.com

