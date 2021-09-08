EyeVac Air - true innovation in Home Health

EyeVac Air Key Features:

True HEPA H-13 Filter removes particles as small as 0.3 microns (µm)

Activated Carbon Filter traps and eliminates odors

Air purification coverage up to 600 sq. Ft.

CDAR: ≥60 m³/h

1,000-watt Vacuum Motor

Easy to use Control Panel

3 Speed Fan

Filter Status Indicator

Infrared Sensors Technology

Automatic and Manual Operation Modes for both Air Purifier and Vacuum function

Keeping your home clean and healthy just became easier with EyeVac Air, which is always out and always ready. Sweeping and vacuuming push microscopic particles in the air, causing allergies and dirty air to flare up. EyeVac Air is the only product that cleans your floors and eliminates air pollutants in your home at the same time. EyeVac Air's Dual Filtration system consists of True HEPA H-13 Filters which removes 99.97% of airborne nano-sized particles such as pet dander, bacteria, mold and pollen, and the Activated Carbon Filters effectively capture and scrub odor molecules to remove unwanted odors. EyeVac Air features a stylishly sleek and compact body that fits conveniently in any room. Finally, there's a way to keep your home cleaner and healthier without any extra effort.

EyeVac Air is protected by current and pending US and International Patents, is owned by EyeVac Holdings, LLC and distributed in the US and International markets by JPaulJones, LP.

SOURCE EyeVac