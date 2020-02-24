Eyevance Pharmaceuticals Appoints Julie Speed as Chief Commercial Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyevance Pharmaceuticals (Eyevance), committed to developing and commercializing innovative and impactful ophthalmic products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Speed to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Ms. Speed will be responsible for developing the go-forward commercial strategy and overseeing the growth of Eyevance's product portfolio, including FLAREX® (fluorometholone acetate) 0.1%, FRESHKOTE® Preservative Free Tear Lubricant, the upcoming Launch of ZERVIATE™ (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% and the recently-acquired TOBRADEX® ST (tobramycin/dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension) 0.3%/0.05% and NATACYN® (natamycin ophthalmic suspension) 5%. Ms. Speed will join the Eyevance Executive Leadership team and report directly to the CEO of Eyevance.

Ms. Speed brings over 21 years of proven ophthalmic experience to Eyevance, including deep expertise in the ocular surface and anterior segment subspecialties. Most recently, Ms. Speed served as Senior Director, US Marketing at Johnson & Johnson Vision, where she led the organization's cataract and refractive surgical business within the United States. Prior to her tenure at Johnson & Johnson Vision, Ms. Speed served as Vice President of Global Marketing at TearLab Corporation, where she built an accomplished marketing team from the ground up and successfully realigned the organization's global marketing strategy. In addition, Ms. Speed spent over 15 years at Alcon in various, progressing commercial management positions.

"It's an honor to join the Eyevance team at this crucial stage in the Company's emerging growth phase," commented Julie Speed, Chief Commercial Officer, Eyevance. "Eyevance's robust product pipeline of commercial and development stage assets have the opportunity to address many unmet ophthalmic market needs, which will position the organization for sustained success in 2020 and beyond. I look forward to putting my experience, knowledge, and passion to work for the Eyevance team, and to engaging key opinion leaders within ophthalmology and optometry in this new and exciting role."

The timing of Ms. Speed's appointment aligns perfectly to significant milestones at Eyevance. The commercial organization is currently preparing for the upcoming launch of ZERVIATE™, the first new treatment for ocular itch associated with allergic conjunctivitis in over 10 years. When commercially available, ZERVIATE™ will be available by prescription only. Additionally, following its latest product acquisitions from Novartis, Eyevance is launching TOBRADEX® ST on March 2, 2020 and will be investing to invigorate this landmark brand. Based on Eyevance's rapidly growing portfolio, which includes five marketed products and two development stage programs, Ms. Speed's strong strategic insights will be instrumental in making 2020 a year focused on execution and growth.

"The appointment of Julie further strengthens Eyevance's hard-charging commercial team that will drive our continued evolution and success," added Jerry St. Peter, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Co-Founder, Eyevance. "Julie's diverse and valuable experience will help propel Eyevance to become the leader in pharmaceutical treatments for ocular surface and anterior segment conditions. The Eyevance team is proud to welcome Julie and we look forward to her contributions throughout the Company."

As Eyevance looks forward into 2020, management plans to further capitalize on its global acquisition of NATACYN®, the first and only FDA approved treatment for fungal keratitis. Eyevance plans to increase the awareness of fungal infections as well as educate on the need to quickly identify and treat these sight threatening conditions. In addition, Eyevance is committed to streamlining the US distribution channel for NATACYN®, allowing doctors to seamlessly prescribe and for patients to easily obtain NATACYN® through a unique concierge service.

About Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

Eyevance is a Fort Worth-based company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and impactful ophthalmic products that enable optimal vision and better quality of life for all patients. Eyevance seeks to establish a portfolio of products that address significant unmet needs, including rare and orphan conditions, while also focusing on products with a legacy of proven safety and efficacy. For more information, visit http://eyevance.com.

