Eyeware releases SDK for the Eyeware Beam iOS app transforming half a billion active iPhones into head and eye trackers as an alternative to Tobii without extra hardware

MARTIGNY, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeware Tech SA shakes up the billion-dollar eye tracking industry with the commercialization of Eyeware Beam, a high-performance and low-cost head and eye tracking app that makes this technology accessible to a mass audience of end-users for the first time. The SDK released alongside the Beam app helps developers integrate Beam's technology into PC software that benefit applications in gaming, accessibility, UX user research or screening for reading disabilities.

The Swiss deep technology startup backed by top-class European high-tech investors recognized the major obstacle to the mass adoption of current eye tracking solutions. There was no middle ground between expensive and oversized hardware or low-performance software that doesn't work reliably. Co-founder Bastjan Prenaj: "Our Beam iOS app, powered by Eyeware's leading computer vision and AI technology, takes further advantage of Apple's user-facing sensor, TrueDepth camera technology, to enable remote and accurate eye and head tracking functionalities, superior to any software-only solutions using webcams and far more affordable than any dedicated hardware with a comparable performance."

The developers and software vendors that build and distribute PC apps with Beam's eye tracking and head tracking functionalities will make use of the Beam app to transform iPhones or iPads (Face ID enabled devices) into high-quality eye tracking and head tracking devices that perform better overall compared to any other solution on the market that doesn't require proprietary hardware. App integrators and developers have long depended on using dedicated hardware to enable these functionalities for their end-users. Releasing access to the Eyeware Beam head and eye tracking API and SDK through an in-app purchase, hardware is no longer a barrier to entry for developers and independent software vendors creating apps for gaming, research, and accessibility industries.

It's not only assistive tech users that will benefit. More than 1.8 billion PC gamers worldwide (Source: DFC Intelligence) now have affordable and easy access to Beam's eye and head tracking technology. This enables a mainstream adoption of new gameplay experiences with high immersion and player engagement.

Researchers will benefit, too, from transforming end-user iPhones and iPads into eye and head tracking devices. They will no longer need to bring people in the lab or send over expensive equipment to study participants.

