Eyewear Design Studio Stands for Sustainability, Names Fashion Industry Veteran Jo-Black as CEO

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bbase Design Group is pleased to announce that Jo-Black has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer of the international eyewear design and production house.

Founded in 2000 by Jo-Black and Daniel Vaughan, bbase is headquartered in Hong Kong with teams in New York, Barcelona and China. Since 2017, bbase has been on the forefront of sustainability in eyewear, developing and championing solutions through certified environmentally conscious materials and imparting further transparency throughout the supply chain.

As Jo-Black steps into the CEO role , she will take over direct management of the company's operations, leading short and long-term strategy and continuing to drive creative vision, growth and innovation around sustainability in the business.

"I am honoured to be leading such a remarkable and diverse global team," Jo-Black said in a statement. "bbase is recognised as market leader in design and innovation with exceptional standards through our creativity, people and passion. I look forward to delivering innovation in the new economy eyewear industry, strengthening our strategic alliances and scaling initiatives for sustainable growth."

Daniel Vaughan will transition from CEO to Chairman.

Vaughan remarks, "Jo-Black and I have been in partnership since the inception of bbase, I am deeply confident in her creative vision and industry expertise to lead us into our third decade of business, as we further develop the sustainable solutions that we are all passionate about bringing to life. I believe it is going to be a successful and exciting time ahead."

Jo-Black's career expands 25 years in the fashion industry, working alongside luxury brands, fast fashion and developing bespoke eyewear collaborations.

During her tenure as Chief Creative Officer at bbase, the company launched their incubbase Innovation Studio which kicked off with a pilot program for Sustainable Eyewear Design in partnership with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. This initiative reflects bbase's continued passion and efforts to curate and educate, to champion the design and development of responsible materials for the eyewear industry.

Jo-Black says, "Investing in creativity and innovation are crucial cornerstones to a future proof business. The fashion and eyewear industry must transition and transform, working collaboratively with sustainable business models, embedded in delivering progressive solutions on environmental and social issues."

The company's leadership transitions come with updates in brand identity, reflecting bbase's commitment to their mission of a circular eyewear industry.

About bbase Design Group

For over 20 years, bbase Design Group has been a global leader in the eyewear industry, designing, manufacturing and distributing bespoke trend-led eyewear to key retailers and fashion brands in over 65 countries.

bbase Design Group is made up of diverse teams who are experts in product development, design, brand development, merchandising, manufacturing and logistics and who are passionate about innovating, elevating and leading sustainable practices in the eyewear industry.

Connect:

www.bbase.com.hk

IG: @bbase.design

LI: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/bbasedesigngroup

SOURCE bbase Design Group

Related Links

http://www.bbase.com.hk

