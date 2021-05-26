Eyewear Market grow by USD 57.69 billion through 2024|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of vision disorder will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Eyewear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Eyeglass



Sunglass



Contact Lenses

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



South America

Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the eyewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa.

The report also covers the following areas:

Eyewear Market size

Eyewear Market trends

Eyewear Market industry analysis

The increasing prevalence of vision disorder is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing adoption of refractive eye surgery may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eyewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist eyewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eyewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eyewear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

De Rigo Vision Spa

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann AG

Hoya Corp.

Kering SA

Marcolin Spa

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

