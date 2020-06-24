EyeWris Unveils Breakthrough Reading Glass Design That Allows Frames to Securely Wrap Around Wrist

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeWris today announced one of the biggest design changes in the history of glasses, reimagining what can be done with frames. These new, stylishly crafted reading glasses, created by the founder and creator of Gorilla Glue, can also comfortably wrap around a users' wrist so that they are always within reach. Using patented folding technology, these innovative glasses are a perfect fit for any busy lifestyle.

EyeWris features a revolutionary bridge technology which allows the frames to spring open and snap shut when closed. When closed, the glasses wrap comfortably and securely around the wrist, becoming a stylish bracelet. The glasses include interchangeable, flexible comfort-fit arms that hold the glasses in place and perfectly fit anyone.

The Kickstarter campaign , which is being managed by The LaunchPad Agency , launches today with a funding goal of $25,000 USD. The campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kenzosinger/eyewris-reading-glasses features a limited super early bird special at $125 USD, as well as several other rewards for backers to choose from. The glasses are available in three different magnification strengths: Mild (Approximately +1.0 to +1.50), Medium (Approximately +1.75 to +2.50) and Strong (Approximately +2.75 to +3.50). The glasses also come with four different arm lengths included in each pack, so users will always have the perfect fit.

According to the Vision Council of America, approximately 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction. About 64% of Americans wear eyeglasses, and about 11% wear contact lenses, either exclusively, or with glasses. With so many wearing glasses, the time has arrived for a new generation of reading glasses that can always be within easy reach - EyeWris.

"As a father-and-son team, we developed EyeWris as a response to a need in our own life. As my dad got older, and smartphones became prevalent, the need for reading glasses became a constant necessity for his everyday life," said Kenzo Singer, co-creator of EyeWris. "The problem was, he was always misplacing them."

"EyeWris readers were developed to solve the problem of not having readers when needed," said Mark Singer, co-creator of EyeWris and the founder/creator of the brand Gorilla Glue. "EyeWris glasses are well-built, functional, comfortable and stylish. I typically need readers 20-30 times a day. Stored on my wrist, EyeWris readers are always within reach."

Anyone who needs reading glasses has had that moment in a dark restaurant, while shopping, or using their phone when they have to read some small type and they don't have their glasses with them. EyeWris reading glasses are so portable, nobody ever has to be caught in the dark again.

EyeWris reading glasses are built to last. Developed for use in astronaut visors and space shuttle windshields, polycarbonate reading lenses are 10x more impact resistant than glass or normal plastic lenses. They also utilize the best available scratch-resistant, anti-smudge and anti-reflective coatings. The genuine TR-90 frames are durable, yet lightweight, and feature a precision-tuned titanium-alloy memory metal band.

EyeWris, from the founder and creator of Gorilla Glue, is based in Santa Barbara and is committed to creating stylish eyewear with functionality that has never been seen before, without compromise. It took years of development with countless design iterations and revisions to arrive at the perfect solution. With top quality materials, precision craftsmanship, and a clear design vision, EyeWris delivers unparalleled convenience for those who need reading glasses. To learn more, please visit: eyewris.com .

