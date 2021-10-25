eyko Secures $2.5 Million in Series Seed Financing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eyko, a data preparation, blending, and streaming platform, announces it has closed a $2.5 million Series Seed financing round led by InReach Ventures and Barry Maloney's investment vehicle Taggia Investments.

eyko is a SaaS platform that enables business users to connect to any system, blend, enrich and transform data, and stream it to their favorite applications. eyko moves the technical tasks usually performed by IT to non-technical business users.

"We saw the emergence of data fragmentation as more and more companies began to shift critical business systems to the Cloud. Business data was no longer in one system but spread across a growing array of standalone systems and platforms," said Paul Yarwood, CEO and co-founder of eyko, Inc. "Data is everywhere and pulling it back together is difficult."

eyko utilizes modern cloud architecture to provide rapid data preparation and blending automation for streaming data to other users and tools. The enabling technology behind eyko is concentrated in data integration, preparation, and transformation, resulting in the ability to stream blended data from anywhere to anywhere.

Roberto Bonanzinga, a co-founder of InReach Ventures said, "We have been very impressed by Paul, his team, and their deep expertise in the data space. We are excited to help eyko unleash the potential of business end-users to manipulate and use data as never before."

The new funding will expand commercial operations for the data preparation, blending, and streaming market—focusing on scaling new strategic partnerships and customer relationships.

About eyko

eyko is a Cloud blending and streaming platform. We take a fresh approach to data preparation, making it easy for everyone to work with their data. The eyko platform removes the technical complexity of data preparation and integration with a simple end-to-end application. www.eyko.io

About InReach Ventures

InReach Ventures is an AI-powered venture capital firm focused on early-stage startups primarily in the areas of consumer internet, marketplaces, and software as a service. InReach develops and uses its proprietary software and AI to discover, evaluate, and support investments with a presence in Europe. Previous investments include companies such as Soldo, Eneba, Kayzen, and Craft.

www.inreachventures.com

About Taggia Investments

Taggia Investments is Barry Maloney's personal investment vehicle, holding various property and technology investments. Barry was a General Partner and Founder of Balderton Capital (previously Benchmark Capital Europe).

