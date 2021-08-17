Eyrus Ranks No. 1216 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 list ranks privately held U.S.-based companies by their three-year revenue growth rates. To qualify, a company must be independently owned and have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2017 and $2 million in 2020.

Eyrus' ranking among this year's Inc. 5000 puts the company in an elite group that included organizations such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Founded in 2015, Eyrus has since provided value to over $220 billion worth of construction projects. The Eyrus platform is designed to be used on all sizes of projects in various sectors ranging from data center construction, residential, multi-family, commercial, hospitality, infrastructure and healthcare to interior renovation and manufacturing. Eyrus is an essential tool for project stakeholders, providing them access to data and knowledge to manage their projects and worksites with efficiency and confidence.

"We started Eyrus with the goal of offering our clients critical real-time data they can use to increase safety and efficiency in their worksites, something that became increasingly important over the past year," said Alexandra McManus, Co-founder and CEO of Eyrus. "Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked diligently to bring our clients solutions that would help them during a particularly challenging time for the construction industry and are honored to be recognized by Inc. for our efforts."

"As projects all over the country were shutting down at the beginning of the pandemic, we were able to quickly pivot and offer our customers a solution that would enable them to keep their projects on track and, more importantly, ensure the safety of their workers," said Hussein Cholkamy, Co-founder and COO of Eyrus. "Making it into Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team's commitment to our customers and ability to provide them with valuable solutions even during the most trying times."

About Eyrus

Eyrus is a leading workforce visibility platform working to define the future of work. With best-in-class technology tailored to deliver actionable insights in real time, Eyrus ensures workers are deployed where needed at the right time, tracks progress across key areas of infrastructure projects, forecasts schedule deviations, and enables seamless communications among stakeholders and the fast and secure transfer of assets. Since launching in 2015, Eyrus has developed solutions that are single-mindedly focused on cost, accuracy and operational efficiency. We look forward to working with your team through the transformation of work. To learn more about Eyrus, visit our site: www.eyrus.com

Media Contact:

Patricia Hoyos Rogers,

The Tag Experience - [email protected]

SOURCE Eyrus