EZ Blockchain works with oil and gas service provider to solve a stranded natural gas problem with crypto mining as a solution.

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Blockchain supports Silver Energy, the Texas-based leading oil and gas service provider, with the groundbreaking new solution to gas flaring and monetization of stranded natural gas with the help of Bitcoin mining.

The Installation

EZ Blockchain installed the first mobile data center filled with MicroBt Whatsminer crypto mining equipment at the site of a Silver Energy client in Alberta, Canada in February 2021.

As a result, the project size reached almost 1MW of power consumption, all of which is processed from 250 MCFd of stranded natural gas using a gas electric generator. The project installation took three days and the data centers were fully operational by March 2021.

Joel Gordon, Silver Energy president and CEO, said: "We've had the privilege of working with EZ Blockchain over the last year. Their support in getting our mine up and running was invaluable, saving us countless hours and maximizing uptime. Since start up, we have been able to lean on their team 24/7 to help with mine optimization and troubleshooting. They are a trusted partner in our mining operations."

Silver Energy made it their mission to "bridge the gap" between technology and oil field production practices. When it came to resolving gas flaring, however, the industry has waited decades without a viable solution.

Silver Energy reached out to EZ Blockchain with the intention to provide the EZ Smartbox mobile data centers and related management services to their oil field clients as a solution to gas flaring and stranded gas as a new income stream.

"Today oil and gas producers are implementing Bitcoin mining in the oil field as a part of their ESG policy more often. Bitcoin mining's enormous power consumption can solve environmental problems caused by gas flaring and leaking wells. Since Silver Energy is an oil and gas service company, it was a natural symbiosys for EZ Blockchain to work with them," said Sergii Gerasymovych, co-founder and CEO of EZ Blockchain.

About Silver Energy

Silver Energy was founded in Dallas, Texas and provides oil field services to oil and gas producers across North America. With greater tech adoption in the oil and gas markets, Silver Energy represents the products and services that provide specific and significant gain to client oil fields. Read more about Silver Energy on their website https://silverenergy.com/

About EZ Blockchain

EZ Blockchain started in 2017 and is based out of Chicago, IL. The company is a full-service crypto mining facility management company that builds and operates physical infrastructures for blockchain-based mining, which has positioned the group to develop sustainable energy alternatives from a unique vantage point utilizing flared gas, stranded gas to power generation. Read more about EZ Blockchain and their projects and investments on their website https://ezblockchain.net/

