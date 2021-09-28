|EZaccessMD Introduces At-Home Mobile Health Services in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZaccessMD, a national mobile telehealth provider bringing at-home diagnostics and imaging to employees' homes or work within a few hours, announced today that it has partnered with Accurate Imaging of Wisconsin. The partnership is set to greatly reduce the barriers to receiving quality healthcare across the state.

EZaccessMD is the first and only provider in the nation to offer an in-person diagnosis – with mobile technicians and equipment promptly sent directly to a patient's home in conjunction with tele-consults with a U.S. Board Certified Physician. EZaccessMD patients, and their family members, have access to urgent care services, including rapid COVID and other lab testing, X-ray services, and ultrasounds – all in the comfort of their home or workplace.

"Accessibility to quality health services continues to be a critical barrier for communities nationwide, amplified only further by COVID-19," said Lois Irwin, President of EZaccessMD. "We work with employers to ensure their workforce has an unparalleled level of healthcare convenience at their fingertips, while saving companies the cost of expensive medical claims – a win-win that's key to hiring and workforce retention."

The pandemic has led to an increase in popularity of telemedicine services over the last year, but EZaccessMD has been on the forefront of mobile healthcare since 2016, serving as the nation's first in-home mobile healthcare service. The organization is dedicated to making healthcare as easy and accessible as possible, eliminating common barriers like out-of-pocket expenses, travel, and office hours. EZaccessMD is now available in 22 states with an unprecedented Net Promotor Score of +85 (industry average is 24).

"We are beyond proud and excited to bring an unprecedented level of affordability and access to healthcare for employers and their workforce across Wisconsin," said Nicole Swanson, Vice President of Accurate Imaging, Inc. "The pandemic has accelerated the use of and knowledge about telemedicine services, and with workforce challenges greater than ever before, now is an ideal time for employers to consider elevating their employee healthcare options."

How it Works:

EZaccessMD is an affordable employee mobile health benefit that enhances employers' existing health insurance plans or is offered as a standalone benefit at small companies where traditional healthcare options are not available or required.

Employers only pay for what employees, and their family use, starting at just $4 per employee, per month, with no out-of-pocket co-pays, enrollment fees, or deductibles for employees. The beauty of EZaccessMD is in its simplicity. The service is free to employees and there are no complicated instructions, forms or insurance details needed. Patients just dial 855-OUR-EZMD and are connected with a board-certified physician. When diagnostic tests are needed, a technician is immediately dispatched to the patient's home or workplace, 24/7/365.

How to Get it:

EZaccessMD's mobile healthcare services are available to employers across Wisconsin including in the greater Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Wausau, Manitowoc and Eau Claire areas. Contact 855-313-8145 or visit www.ezaccessmd.com to learn more.

ABOUT EZACCESSMD

Built to deliver on-demand care 24/7/365, EZaccessMD is revolutionizing the way employees get care while making it affordable for the company and free to its workers. Employers can take advantage of the powerful and unique blend of telemedicine with in-home testing and diagnostics by adding this health benefit to their offerings. Learn more at https://ezaccessmd.com/how-we-help/.

ABOUT ACCURATE IMAGING

Founded in 2007, Accurate Imaging is a family owned and operated business. Accurate was the first to provide all digital portable x-ray and ultrasound services throughout Wisconsin. Services include digital portable x-ray, ultrasound, EKG, and lab services (lab services limited by region). Accurate serves elder care facilities, independent and employer clinics, and the general public with quality affordable imaging. Learn more at www.accurateimaging.net.

Lindsay Curre

585-402-1916

[email protected]

SOURCE EZaccessMD

Related Links

http://www.ezaccessmd.com

