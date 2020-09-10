EZbra Israel Announces First Partnership with UAE, Pairing Up With Distributor, Pharmacyna LLC in Dubai to Bring Its Patented Breast Dressing to Post-Op Women Across the United Arab Emirates

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZbra, a fem-tech startup from Israel and the creators of the world's first sterile and disposable post-surgical bra, today announced that they signed a Middle East Master Distributor agreement with Medica IQ in order to provide EZbra to millions of post-op women across the Emirates.

Every year there are 13 million breast-health related procedures performed worldwide but there has been no standard of care that addresses the post-op needs of women. EZbra's patented, sterile, disposable and sterile post-op bra provides absorption, drain stabilization, and compression to fit all breasts' conditions and shapes and allows for an independent change of dressing granting women dignity and independence post-op.

"We are thrilled to be able to reach out and offer women across the United Arab Emirates the dignity and comfort they deserve during all of their post-surgical breast procedures. For us, this is the true meaning of "the new middle east" vision and the exciting peace deal between Israel and the UAE", said Efrat Roman, CEO, inventor of EZbra and Breast Cancer survivor. "After battling breast cancer, and truly understanding the nuances of what women undergo both physically and mentally post-op, I was determined to make breast health and post-op a more comfortable, less stressful place for women".

"EZbra's mission is to become the gold standard of care that helps women going through any type of post-op breast recovery have their needs met during such a vulnerable time in their lives," said Rotem Palash, CFO, EZbra. "We are very excited to be able to provide this level of care to women across Israel, the US, APAC and now, the UAE. We are proud to be a part of this burgeoning relationship between our countries."

EZbra breast dressing is a medical device Class 1 that provides both primary wound care and compression for post-op patients and is now available through distributor Pharmacyna LLC. in Dubai, UAE.

"Israel is an undisputed leader in the creation of innovative medical devices and products, especially when it comes to Femtech," said Yolanda Esparza, COO of Pharmacyna LLC. "We are especially proud to announce that our first partner in Israel is a female-led company with a product designed to improve the lives of women during an already stressful time"

About EZbra Advanced Wound Care Ltd.:

EZbra is a patented, sterile and disposable post-surgical bra that addresses the challenges that arise following all breast health-focused procedures (cosmetic enhancements or reductions, biopsies, lumpectomies, mastectomies and reconstructive surgeries), helping surgeons address patient discomfort post-surgery and through recovery. The adjustable design can be worn and independently changed by patients with a limited range of motion, is adjustable to all body shapes and provides soft absorbent protection and compression - which also makes it ideal for nursing mothers about to wean from breastfeeding. EZbra is a women-led company with offices in NY and Tel-Aviv. For more information visit ezbra.net .

