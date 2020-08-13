Ezekiel Elliott Releases Limited-Edition 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two weeks ago, OnCore Golf announced that Ezekiel Elliott had joined the ranks of OnCore's shareholders and that plans were in the works to join forces to benefit the Dallas community. Today, the partnership is pleased to announce that a special, limited-edition "Everyone Eats" logo golf ball will be available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank - a not-for-profit organization focused on addressing the needs of those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

"The challenges created by COVID-19 have increased in severity and extent. Our hope is that our contributions are able to make a difference to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who may have lost their jobs or find themselves in difficult circumstances," said Bret Blakely, co-founder and Vice President of OnCore Golf. "We are very happy to join Zeke in his 'Everyone Eats' initiative."

Both OnCore Golf and Elliott share the same philanthropic vision in continuing to help those who need it the most in their own communities and beyond.

"I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area," states Elliott. "During the season, our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me."

The limited-edition "Everyone Eats" golf ball can be purchased at https://promo.oncoregolf.com/zekegolfball/ and will be available across OnCore's full suite of award-winning golf balls - AVANT55 ($24.99), ELIXR™ ($34.99) and VERO X1 ($44.99) - including free shipping + handling on orders of $50 or more.

About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance and enjoyment. The company has, since inception, created golf balls designed to deliver exceptional results and value including the soft low-compression AVANT 55, the award-winning ELIXR™, and, most recently, the VERO X1 tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

About North Texas Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano: the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to more than 95 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and, in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

