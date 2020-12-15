ezEMRx and Custom Data Processing Announce Mass Vaccination and Testing Capabilities to ezEMRx (Electronic Health Record Software)

ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) and ezEMRx, Inc. have released an update as part of the ezEMRx electronic health record and practice management software. This includes capabilities to associate vaccine batches with events, manage the distribution and inventory as doses are administered. The feature allows health departments to set up community vaccination drives and groups based on demographics. Patients can self-register online and are issued unique QR codes used to track attendance and flow through the event.

This feature is being released just in time to prepare for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months. Of his company's response to the pandemic, ezEMRx Chief Technical/Executive Officer Siri Kumar said, "Addressing Health IT is our responsibility toward the community. We all need to do our part and in a short span ezEMRx is now enabled to address needs of testing and vaccination drives. It is critical for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed, tracked and managed to counter the growing pandemic. We have now enabled health systems to address such complex needs."

CDP's Director of Sales and Marketing, Mike Peth said, "Our goal was to create functionality to help our public health clients manage the expected high volume of COVID-19 vaccinations. Its early acceptance has showed we hit the mark."

For more information about the ezEMRx electronic health record or to schedule a demo of the software or this new feature, contact Mike Peth, Director of Sales and Marketing at CDP, at (800) 888-6035.

About CDP

CDP has been providing electronic health solutions to federal, state and local health organizations since 1979. CDP's highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP offerings include an environmental health application, electronic health record, WIC programs including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct) and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). For more information, visit www.cdpehs.com.

About ezEMRx

ezEMRx was founded in early 2000s with a simple goal: save providers time. The core goal of healthcare is to spend as much time as possible with the patient, not paperwork. ezEMRx is designed to bring the best technology to healthcare with one mission, to help providers provide care to patients in a quantitative and qualifiable manner. ezEMRx is designed to adapt to all types of health departments and community health systems. For more information, visit www.ezemrx.com.

