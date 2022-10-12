EZOfficeInventory Earns Four Leader Awards in Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Reports

Business operations solutions leader recognized with top rankings in asset management, asset tracking, inventory control, and barcode categories.

CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Web Enterprises, a leading cloud-based asset management software provider, announced today that its flagship software solution EZOfficeInventory has been named a Leader across four categories in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report. The Leader designation indicates high customer ratings and satisfaction scores, as well as substantial market presence.

EZOfficeInventory was named a Leader in the following categories:

Asset Management Leader, sixth consecutive quarter

Asset Tracking Leader, sixth consecutive quarter

Inventory Control Leader, fourth consecutive quarter

Barcode Leader, first 2022 Leader award

Contributors to the asset management award include ratings of 89% for ease of use, 89% for quality of support, and 85% for ease of setup. As an overall quality rating, 94% scored the product as either four or five stars.

"Our priority at EZ Web Enterprises is to help operations leaders align asset management processes with the strategic goals of their respective organizations," said Syed Ali, CEO for EZ Web Enterprises. "The impact of customers' direct feedback makes the G2 Leader recognition particularly meaningful for our team, and the Fall 2022 awards reinforce our commitment to simplifying business asset tracking around the globe and across all business types. The benefits of digital transformation in today's distributed workplaces cannot be overstated. We are extremely proud of our contribution to our customers' successes and honored by their positive feedback."

Reviewers on the G2 website shared how EZOfficeInventory helps them efficiently track and utilize assets, providing a comprehensive solution for a wide range of critical asset management challenges. Customers praised the system's user-friendly interface and dashboard widgets in particular, which dramatically increase asset visibility and help optimize ROI through continual access to key business insights.

About EZ Web Enterprises

EZ Web Enterprises was founded in 2011 with a mission to build easy-to-use yet powerful cloud-based applications for organizations worldwide. Our team is passionate about delivering consistently amazing user experiences with best-in-class functionality and enterprise scalability. EZ Web Enterprises' products help thousands of organizations around the globe streamline operations in many key areas, including physical asset management with EZOfficeInventory, IT asset management with AssetSonar, and rental business management with EZRentOut. For more information, visit www.ezofficeinventory.com .

