EZOPS Selected for FIA Innovators Pavilion at Leading Trade Show for Listed Derivatives Community

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZOPS Inc., a New York-based provider of artificial intelligence software for financial services institutions, announced today that the firm was among 20 global fintech start-ups selected to exhibit in the 2019 FIA Innovators Pavilion at the 35th annual FIA Expo in Chicago October 29 to 31. FIA is the leading global trade organization for the futures, options and centrally cleared derivatives market. FIA Expo is the organization's largest conference globally.

EZOPS Co-founder and CEO Bikram Singh said: "We are truly honored that FIA has selected EZOPS from a large pool of applicants as one of the industry's most innovative companies to watch this year. Our transformative application of machine learning can solve a range of business problems, not only driving down operational costs, reducing risk and maximizing efficiencies, but placing firms in an advantageous position with their clients in the delivery of key services."

EZOPS has brought to market the first machine learning (ML) tools purpose-built to dramatically reduce operational costs by reconciling data management and automating the exception management workflow process for clients that include some of the world's largest banks, asset managers and fund administrators. The EZOPS suite of software offers clients a true end-to-end data control solution that incorporates best-in-class, user-driven ETL (extract, transform, load); asset class agnostic data reconciliation, including support for complex assets such as contracts for difference (CFDs); source system remediation using the intelligent process automation (IPA) functionality; and out-of-the-box, contextualized ML models tailored for financial institutions.

This is the fifth year that FIA has organized this showcase, designed to encourage greater innovation in the cleared derivatives industry. A panel of experts on emerging technologies and fintech trends assembled by FIA reviewed the applications submitted by the candidates, choosing companies best suited to providing innovative, forward-thinking solutions for the futures, options and cleared swaps industry.

About EZOPS

EZOPS Inc. is a U.S.-based fintech firm providing full front-to-back data control software that drives efficiency and dramatically reduces operational costs and resource requirements for financial services institutions. With the power of its novel machine learning tools capable of automating virtually any manual process, EZOPS has harnessed artificial intelligence to vastly enhance data flow and reduce operational bottlenecks, enabling clients to enjoy major cost and time savings while achieving straight-through processing (STP) automation goals. Clients such as global and regional banks, futures commission merchants (FCMs), asset managers, fund administrators, insurance firms and corporate treasury operations use the EZOPS modular suite of software tools to control and manage the full range of post-execution business processes associated with their listed and over-the-counter derivatives activity. For more information, visit www.ezops.com.

