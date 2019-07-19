F-Secure's Managed Detection and Response Solution Countercept Wins EUR 2m+ Deal

HELSINKI, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Secure's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution Countercept has won a multi-year deal worth than more than EUR 2m to defend a major European enterprise customer.



"Countercept keeps impressing businesses that know cyber security is critical to their success," says Tim Orchard, Managing Director, F-Secure Countercept. "It's not just the technical capabilities or the ability to detect the world's most sophisticated cyber attacks. Companies love knowing Countercept takes control and guides the response to cyber incidents."

Despite significant investments in cyber security, many businesses still leave their doors wide open to cyber attacks and struggle with the basics. It takes cyber criminals just minutes to compromise a system, but only three percent of breaches are discovered as quickly, according to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report 2018*. 68 percent of attacks went undiscovered for months or longer, the report notes.

"What sets Countercept apart is a commitment to helping clients understand and respond to any incident with confidence," Orchard says. "First, you need to detect attacks fast and then have the right countermeasure in place - we call it continuous response."

Just over 6 out of 10 firms reported a cyber incident in 2019, compared to 45% in 2018, the 2019 Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report finds. ** F-Secure's attack landscape data found a fourfold increase in attack traffic during the last half of 2018. ***

"All Countercept clients have one key thing in common," Orchard says. "They are the targets of human cyber adversaries willing to invest time and energy into evading their security controls to specifically attack their businesses."

Criminals and other threat actors are now exploiting tools and techniques that were once only the domain of cyber attacks backed by nation states. As attackers' capabilities grow, so does their ability to monetize disruption and data theft for commercial or political purposes.

"We work even harder than the attackers to detect even the most sophisticated adversaries," says Orchard. "But it's just as important to us that Countercept acts as an extension of our clients' security teams, allowing us to flexibly defend their business together based on their needs and skills."

F-Secure Countercept recently won the Best Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) category at the 2019 SC Magazine Awards Europe.

