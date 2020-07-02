F1 Experiences and the Automobile Club of Monaco introduce Official Experience Packages for the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco

LONDON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F1® Experiences, the Official Experience, Hospitality & Travel Programme of Formula 1®, confirmed today that it has entered into an agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM) whereby F1 Experiences will become the Official Experience Provider for the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco.

Under the title of Monaco Grand Prix Experiences, this new collaboration will offer an exciting range of exclusive ticket and hospitality packages for the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, which will be held in the Principality of Monaco on May 20-23rd. The Monaco Grand Prix Experiences programme offers dynamic products that feature official ACM hospitality venues, F1 Experiences behind the scenes access, luxury Monaco tourism activities, and other world class experiences that only the Monaco venue and the ACM can provide.

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, said:

"The Automobile Club de Monaco is pleased to unite with F1 Experiences to provide its Official Experience Packages that will enhance the enjoyment of visitors to Monaco and to the '78th Grand Prix de Monaco."

Keith Bruce, President of F1 Experiences, said:

"The Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula 1 institution and the most prestigious event on the annual racing calendar. We are honoured to announce this new collaboration with the ACM, which will expand our first-class portfolio of offerings and provide guests unrivalled privileges and access to the Monaco Circuit and, in and around the Principality itself. We have been pleased with the enthusiastic response from existing and new clients planning to enjoy the whole Monaco Grand Prix Experience."

The new 2021 Monaco Grand Prix Experience Packages are on sale now. For more information and package details, visit www.F1Experiences.com or www.acm.mc

About F1® Experiences | Founded in 2017, F1® Experiences is the Official Experience, Hospitality & Travel Programme of Formula 1®. As a full-service travel provider, F1 Experiences brings guests unparalleled access to the FIA Formula One World Championship through Official Ticket Packages. F1 Experiences offers the best tickets available, first-class hotels, seamless transfers and unprecedented access only available to its guests.

About the Automobile Club de Monaco and the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Founded in 1890, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) is the organizer of iconic motorsport events (Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 & Historic, Monaco E-Prix and Rallye Monte-Carlo WRC, Historic & Electric). The 'Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco' is widely considered to be one of the most important and prestigious motor races in the world, alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Every year, the Monaco Grand Prix remains one of the greatest events of the Formula 1 calendar, with nearly 250'000 fans in attendance over the race week-end and a live global audience of 110 million viewers.

