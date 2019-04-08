F2G Appoints Dr. Patrick Vink as Chairman

MANCHESTER, England, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F2G Ltd, the European biotech company developing novel therapies for life-threatening fungal infections, today announces the appointment of Dr. Patrick Vink as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Dr. Vink replaces Dr. Richard J. White who stood down in December 2018.

Dr. Vink has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and has a successful track record of building and growing global pharmaceutical businesses. He was previously Chief Operating Officer at Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc, with responsibility for global commercial operations, and the development and implementation of long- and short-term strategy. During his term, Cubist was acquired by Merck & Co. Prior to Cubist, he was Head of the Global Hospital Business at Mylan Inc. as part of the global executive team. Before this, he was Head of Global Biopharmaceuticals at Sandoz (division of Novartis) and held senior positions at Biogen Inc Sanofi-Synthelabo, and Numico.

Dr. Vink is currently on the board of several US and European publicly listed and private companies including Chairman of Acacia Pharma, Targovax and NMD Pharma and non-executive director of Spero Therapeutics, Arch Biopartners and Santhera AG. Dr. Vink has an MD from the University of Leiden and an MBA from University of Rochester. He has attended a number of executive post-graduate courses at Insead and Harvard.

Ian Nicholson, CEO of F2G Ltd, said: "We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the Board. During his career, he has been responsible for several successful new product launches and held senior roles overseeing R&D, commercial and technical operations. His breadth and depth of experience will be invaluable as we accelerate the development of our lead candidate olorofim as a treatment for rare invasive fungal infections. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Richard for his dedication, commitment and steadfast leadership during the evolution of F2G from discovery to late stage clinical development."

Dr. Patrick Vink, Chairman of F2G, added: "I am very pleased to join as Chairman and look forward to working closely with the team. F2G's highly experienced management team and board, backed by renowned and committed investors, will enable the company to drive forward the development of these novel antifungals which have the potential to make a real impact to patients with life-threatening fungal diseases."

F2G recently raised funding from life science investor Morningside Venture Investments Ltd and received a EUR 24 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Ian Nicholson, CEO and Ralf Schmid, CFO will be attending and presenting at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at 10:40am EDT on April 10, 2019 in New York.

F2G is a world leading European biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides. The orotomides target dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mould infections. Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G's leading candidate from this class and is in a Phase 2b open-label study focussing on rare and resistant invasive fungal infections such as aspergillosis (including azole-resistant strains), scedosporiosis, and lomentosporiosis. Olorofim is being developed both as IV and oral formulations. www.f2g.com

