F50's Global Capital Summit Announces Major Expansion to Bring Together Global Entrepreneurial Leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Capital Summit® (GCS) , F50's flagship event for its rapidly expanding startup venture ecosystem, announced today its fourth GCS event, with the theme of "Impact One Billion Lives", taking place on October 15-18, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. The event is cohosted by the F50 Elevate™ accelerator and the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur™ community , one of Silicon Valley's biggest entrepreneur networks. GCS and F50 will focus on creating partnerships to further innovation within the healthtech, agtech, sustainability, and deeptech sectors by connecting the next generation of world-changing startups with strategic partners, customers, and investors.

"For the first time, GCS will be a four day event," said David Cao, Managing Partner of F50 and F50 Elevate. "This expansion will allow us to generate more engagement between the attendees, speakers, and VIPs. GCS was started four years ago to bring together leaders and key players in the startup venture ecosystem and I am pleased that this year's event will feature F50 Elevate's inaugural cohort of startups. Please join us at GCS and participate in this impressive gathering of startup star power."

The event will include over 60 sessions, attendees from leading global corporations, an investor summit, and invitation-only entrepreneur leader roundtables. GCS 2019 will address crucial topics including investment trends, global impact, aging and longevity, agricultural innovation, robotics, food technology innovation, and cross-border sustainability. The attendees will include corporate executives, angel investors, venture capitalists, institutional investors, asset management companies, and community leaders.

F50 organizational partners, mentors, and the F50 Elevate cohort will be active contributors to GCS 2019. F50 Elevate was specifically created by F50 to accelerate growth for the most promising startups. F50 Elevate applications for the inaugural cohort will be accepted through August 12, 2019, and the program will take place in Fall 2019.

About F50 and F50 Elevate

F50 is a rapidly expanding venture ecosystem focused on finding extraordinary startups in Silicon Valley and investing in them with its network of global capital. F50's events include Global Capital Summit™, DeepTech Summit™, and Founder World. F50 Elevate and the F50 Ventures Fund operate within the F50 family. Other products and services include the F50 Report and Corporate Services.

