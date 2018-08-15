F5WC Announces New Date for 2018 World Finals

2018 World Finals Tournament in Shanghai moved to November



on request by Chinese Government

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The world finals of F5WC, the largest amateur football tournament in the world, have been postponed from September 12-18 to November 14-19, 2018. The organizers of the 2018 F5WC World Finals, China Youth Care, were informed by Chinese government authorities that the F5WC World Finals should be rescheduled considering the Central Government events calendar has been updated to accommodate newly announced official events.

The F5WC Organization is supporting the change to the program and has informed the 40 countries participating in the tournament. The event will be held in Shanghai from November 14-19, 2018 and will feature the amateur 5-a-side football teams who have won the national qualifications in each of the 40 participating countries. Friends, fans and family of the teams travelling to Shanghai for the F5WC World Finals are invited to take note of the changed dates and amend their travel plans.

CEO of F5WC, James Davies-Yandle, expressed thanks to the Chinese government authorities for the way the request to change the date was made: "All parties involved including China Youth Care fully understood the delicate nature of changing the date of a global event and appropriate care was taken to find the best solution that suited all parties."

The new dates for the event will be announced on the website of F5WC at www.f5wc.com.

About F5WC World Football Fives Ltd.

F5WC is the largest amateur 5-a-side football tournament in the world. Started in 2014, it's an annual global tournament for all amateur players aged 16 and over. F5WC seeks to bring people together from countries across the globe and unify in celebration of this beautiful game by promoting sportsmanship, healthy living and cultural exchange.

SOURCE F5WC World Football Fives Ltd.